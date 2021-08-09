Imran Tahir hat-trick helps send Birmingham Phoenix joint top

Imran Tahir claimed the first hat-trick of The Hundred as the Birmingham Phoenix went joint top of the table with Trent Rockets after a 93-run win over Welsh Fire.

Leg-spinner Tahir finished with five for 25 after dismissing Ahmad Qais, Matt Milnes and David Payne with the last three deliveries as Fire were bowled out for 91.

Opener Will Smeed – at 19 the youngest player in the men’s competition – had finished unbeaten on 65 from 38 balls after Moeen Ali smashed 59 off just 28 as Phoenix posted 184 for five, the highest team total in The Hundred so far.

David Payne took three for 38 from his 20 balls but Ali hit five sixes and Smeed four, Liam Livingstone weighing in with two more in his 31 from 19 balls.

After Fire had won the toss, Phoenix’s powerplay of 35 for one looked a shade modest, but Ali’s assault changed that.

A disdainful six into The Hollies off Luke Fletcher preceded one straight down the ground off Ahmad, then an extraordinary set of six-wide-wide-six-six-four-wide-one as he took Graeme White apart.

Moeen Ali smashed the Welsh fire attack to all parts (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Livingstone was caught at deep cover by Glenn Phillips, who had put him down off Ahmad in the previous over on 19.

Smeed’s fifty came from 29 balls with his third six.

Will Smeed continued his impressive competition (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Needing 1.85 runs per ball, Fire lost Tom Banton without scoring, pinned by Adam Milne’s yorker. They pushed on to be 41 for one from 25 after Ben Duckett slog-swept Tahir and Cockbain took a couple of boundaries off Pat Brown but then Duckett made a hash of a ramp as Benny Howell took the pace off and was bowled.

Imran Tahir takes off after completing his hat-trick (Zac Goodwin/PA)