Andy Robertson reveals scan on ankle injury shows ‘nothing too serious’

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson insists his injury is “nothing too major” but ankle ligament damage will rule him out of the Premier League opener at Norwich next week.

The Scotland international had to be helped off the pitch in Sunday’s friendly with Athletic Bilbao and further assessment has revealed a problem which will prevent his involvement next weekend.

“Scan suggests nothing too major but there’s some ligament damage which will need to mend,” he wrote on Twitter.

Thanks to everyone for the kind messages and support. Scan suggests nothing too major but there’s some ligament damage which will need to mend. I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later. Good luck to the boys playing tonight #YNWA pic.twitter.com/urKPCLmHgS — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) August 9, 2021

“I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later.”