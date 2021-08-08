Sailing, Boxing, Swimming and Cycling pass GB’s Tokyo 2020 test in style

UK SportPublished:

The likes of Rowing and Athletics will be hoping for an improved showing in Paris in three years’ time.

Great Britain’s sailing team finished top of the class in Tokyo with a superb haul of five medals, while there were also merits being handed out for success in swimming and boxing in particular.

The BMXers proved the unlikely saviours for British Cycling but there was a distinct sense of ‘could do better’ for the athletics brigade whilst rowing dallied with detention after a disappointing show.

Here, the PA news agency hands out the end-of-term grades as the bell rings on the end of the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Eleven
Giles Scott led the British sailing team to more glory (PA Wire)

Swimming: A-

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Seven
Duncan Scott’s four medals – the first Briton to achieve that in a single Games – underlined brilliant British performances in the pool (Joe Giddens/PA)

Gymnastics: B

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Nine
Max Whitlock was once again peerless on the pommel (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rowing: C

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Seven
A bronze for the men’s eight failed to disguise a difficult rowing regatta for Team GB (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cycling: A-

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Nine
Great Britain’s Charlotte Worthington on her way to winning a gold medal in the women’s BMX freestyle (Mike Egerton/PA).

Athletics: C+

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Eleven
Keely Hodgkinson won Team GB’s first medal on the track (Martin Rickett/PA)

Boxing: A

Lauren Price reigned supreme in the women's middleweight category (Adam Davy/PA)
