Sailing, Boxing, Swimming and Cycling pass GB’s Tokyo 2020 test in style

Great Britain’s sailing team finished top of the class in Tokyo with a superb haul of five medals, while there were also merits being handed out for success in swimming and boxing in particular.
The BMXers proved the unlikely saviours for British Cycling but there was a distinct sense of ‘could do better’ for the athletics brigade whilst rowing dallied with detention after a disappointing show.
Here, the PA news agency hands out the end-of-term grades as the bell rings on the end of the Tokyo Olympics.