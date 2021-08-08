Laura and Jason Kenny race ahead in record books – the power couple in numbers

Laura and Jason Kenny have taken their combined tally of Olympic gold medals to 12 during Tokyo 2020, cementing their positions as Great Britain’s most successful competitors at the Games.

Madison success with Katie Archibald was Laura’s fifth Olympic title and preceded Jason’s final-day triumph in the keirin to take his personal golden haul to seven.

With another three silvers between them, they top the ranks of their country’s female and male medallists respectively.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the pair’s achievements on the biggest stage.

Laura Kenny

(PA Graphic)

That also made her the first British woman to win gold at three separate Games, after Jade Jones, Charlotte Dujardin and Helen Glover all missed the chance to do so. Kenny and Dujardin are now the only British women to win multiple medals at three straight Games.

Laura Kenny, right, and Charlotte Dujardin have set new records in Tokyo (Steve Parsons/Danny Lawson/PA)

Both women have won their fifth and sixth Olympic medals at Tokyo 2020, Dujardin with bronze in both the individual and team dressage to go with three golds and a silver from the last two Games.

Jason Kenny

(PA Graphic)

His team sprint silver in Japan broke the tie and took him alongside another fellow cyclist, Sir Bradley Wiggins, with eight total medals. Wiggins boasts five gold medals, a silver and two bronze.

Sir Chris Hoy, left, and Jason Kenny were team-mates at Beijing 2008 (John Giles/PA)