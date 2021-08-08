Jason Kenny and Lauren Price grab gold as Team GB total 65 medals at Tokyo 2020

Jason Kenny picked up his seventh Olympic gold medal with a stunning victory in the men’s keirin on Sunday.
British boxer Lauren Price also secured a gold – Team GB’s 65th and final medal in Tokyo – in the women’s middleweight final to bring the curtain down on the Games.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners after the last day of action.
Gold
Day 16, Lauren Price, women’s middleweight
Day 15, Ethan Hayter, Matt Walls, track cycling, men’s Madison.
Day 15, Josh Kerr, athletics, men’s 1500m.