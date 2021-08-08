Empty venues and extreme heat – things to forget from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

UK SportPublished:

Moments that missed the mark in Tokyo.

Empty venues and extreme heat – things to forget from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Organisers will no doubt breathe a big sigh of relief as the troubled Tokyo Olympics draw to a close.

A Games that looked in doubt until a few weeks before the start has passed off relatively smoothly, with the sporting performances taking centre stage, but there have been downs as well as ups.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the moments to forget from the Japanese capital.

Fans frozen out

The Olympics has been held in front of empty stands
The Olympics has been held in front of empty stands (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rowing implosion

Rowing has been a medal factory for Britain in recent Games but yielded just one silver and one bronze in Tokyo before differences of opinion over the departure of former coach Jurgen Grobler were aired very publicly. Rowing is not the only sport trying to balance medals and mental health, and there is clearly much work to do on and off the water before Paris.

Hot and bothered

Novak Djokovic campaigned for tennis matches to start later because of the heat
Novak Djokovic campaigned for tennis matches to start later because of the heat (Seth Wenig/AP)

Injured athletes

Tsimanouskaya’s call for help

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya ran in the 100m
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya ran in the 100m (Martin Meissner/AP)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News