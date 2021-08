Jason Kenny became Britain’s most successful ever Olympian with his seventh gold medal on Sunday.

Kenny had already become the most decorated with his team sprint silver on Tuesday, but went one better in the keirin final with a stunning ride.

The seventh gold moves Kenny clear of his former team-mate Sir Chris Hoy, and gives him nine Olympic medals in total.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at those with a golden tinge.

Team Sprint – Beijing 2008

Kenny, left, celebrates gold on his Olympic debut alongside Hoy and Staff (John Giles/PA)

Team Sprint – London 2012

It was a second team sprint gold in London for Kenny (Adam Davy/PA)

Individual Sprint – London 2012

Selected ahead of Hoy, Kenny delivered individual sprint gold in London (Mike Egerton/PA)

Team Sprint – Rio 2016

Kenny won the team sprint for a third time in Rio (David Davies/PA)

Individual Sprint – Rio 2016

Kenny, right, pipped team-mate Skinner to gold in the individual event (David Davies/PA)

Keirin – Rio 2016

Kenny equalled Hoy with his sixth gold medal in the keirin (David Davies/PA)

Keirin – Tokyo 2020