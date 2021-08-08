5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions’ tour of South Africa

The British and Irish Lions will return home nursing the disappointment of a 2-1 series defeat by South Africa, sealed with a 19-16 loss at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Here the PA news agency examines five things we learned from the series.
Regrets, regrets, regrets
Everywhere the Lions and Warren Gatland look they will see regrets. Regret that they failed to capitalise after going 1-0 up in the series, regret that a strong first half in the second Test turned into a collapse and regret that they were unable to make the most of the chances created in the decider. Selection and tactics will also gnaw away over the coming weeks. As Finn Russell directed operations in the final Test, inspiring the Lions to comfortably their best rugby of the whole event, it became clear that there was a better option than trading blows with South Africa.