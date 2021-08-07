Joe Choong and Gal Yafai are golden boys on day 15 – British medallists in Tokyo

Gal Yafai and Joe Choong led the way with golds as Great Britain added five medals to their haul on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Olympics.

Matt Walls and Ethan Hayter took track cycling silver in the Madison and there were bronze medals for Tom Daley in diving’s 10 metres platform and Josh Kerr in the men’s 1500 metres on the final night of athletics.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners after Saturday’s action at the Games.

Gold 19, Silver 20, Bronze 20. Total 59.

Gold

Day 15, Joe Choong, men’s modern pentathlon

Joe Choong completed a modern pentathlon double for Great Britain (Adam Davy/PA)

Galal Yafai celebrates winning gold against the Philippines’ Carlo Paalam (Mike Egerton/PA)

Great Britain’s Katie Archibald (left) and Laura Kenny on the podium with their gold medals after winning the women’s Madison at the Izu Velodrome.

Great Britain’s Kate French wins gold in the Modern Pentathlon.

Matt Walls, celebrates gold in track cycling’s men’s omnium (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ben Maher wins gold with Explosion W in the individual showjumping final (Adam Davy/PA).

Great Britain’s Hannah Mills, right, and Eilidh Mcintyre celebrate after winning the 470 women’s gold medal (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Giles Scott defended his Rio 2016 title (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell secured gold (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Laura Collett helped Great Britain to gold (Adam Davy/PA)

Max Whitlock retained his pommel title (Mike Egerton/PA)

Charlotte Worthington won the first BMX freestyle event at the Games (Mike Egerton/PA)

Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin and Kathleen Dawson delivered in the pool (Adam Davy/PA)

Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee won the first Olympic mixed team relay (Danny Lawson/PA)

Beth Shriever won Great Britain’s first BMX racing gold (Danny Lawson/PA)

Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards and James Guy secured relay gold (Adam Davy/PA)

Tom Dean was a surprise winner of the men’s 200m freestyle (PA)

Adam Peaty retained his 100m breaststroke title (Adam Davy/PA)

Tom Pidcock raced to mountain bike gold in Tokyo (Thibault Camus/AP)

Tom Daley ended his long wait for Olympic gold with partner Matty Lee (Adam Davy/PA)

Day 15, Ethan Hayter, Matt Walls, track cycling, men’s Madison.

Ethan Hayter and Matt Walls won Madison silver (Danny Lawson/PA)

Great Britain’s Laura Muir with the silver medal after the women’s 1500m final.

Left to right, Great Britain’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Richard Kilty, CJ Ujah and Zharnel Hughes after winning silver in the men’s 4 x 100m relay.

Whittaker was disappointed to lose the final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Keely Hodgkinson finished second in the 800 metres (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pat McCormack won silver in the ring (Adam Davy/PA)

Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens and Jason Kenny lost to Holland in the final (Danny Lawson/PA)

Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Neah Evans, Josie Knight and Elinor Barker had to settle for silver (Danny Lawson/PA)

Anna Burnet and John Gimson claimed silver (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Emily Campbell secured Great Britain’s first women’s Olympic weightlifting medal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tom McEwen had a fine day in Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA)

It was silver for Luke Greenbank, Duncan Scott, James Guy and Adam Peaty (Joe Giddens/PA)

Kye Whyte won silver on his BMX (Danny Lawson/PA)

Duncan Scott took silver in the 200m medley (Adam Davy/PA)

Mallory Franklin took silver (Joe Giddens/PA)

Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont celebrate their silver medal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Favourite Duncan Scott had to settle for second place in the men’s 200m freestyle

Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame a puncture to grab second place in the women’s triathlon (PA)

Alex Yee maintained Great Britain’s fine triathlon tradition (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lauren Williams, left, had to settle for silver (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bradly Sinden had to make do with taekwondo silver (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day 15, Josh Kerr, athletics, men’s 1500m.

Josh Kerr finished third in the men’s 1500m (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tom Daley added bronze to the gold he won earlier in the Games (Adam Davy/PA)

Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith Imani Lansiquot, Daryll Neita, and Asha Philip after winning the bronze medal in the women’s 4 x 100m relay.

Great Britain’s Jack Carlin celebrates winning bronze in the men’s sprint at the Izu Velodrome.

Great Britain’s Lily Owsley, Grace Balsdon and Hannah Martin celebrate winning bronze (Adam Davy/PA)

Holly Bradshaw finished third in the women’s pole vault (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liam Heath failed to defend his Olympic title but took bronze (Mike Egerton/PA)

Great Britain’s Frazer Clarke secured a place on the podium (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sky Brown became Team GB’s youngest ever Olympic medallist (Adam Davy/PA)

Jack Laugher won a third Olympic medal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Declan Brooks bagged a bronze (Mike Egerton/PA)

Karriss Artingstall, left, took bronze home (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Emma Wilson won bronze (PA via DPA)

Bryony Page added a second Olympic medal of her career (Mike Egerton/PA)

Luke Greenbank took bronze in the pool (Joe Giddens/PA)

Great Britain men’s eight celebrate on the podium (Mike Egerton/PA)

Matt Coward-Holley claimed bronze on day six in the men’s trap (Mike Egerton/PA)

Charlotte Dujardin celebrates winning bronze (Danny Lawson/PA)

Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova won an unlikely medal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bianca Walkden finished third (Mike Egerton/PA)

Charlotte Dujardin claimed a fifth Olympic medal (Friso Gentsch/PA)