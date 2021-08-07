Joe Choong and Gal Yafai are golden boys on day 15 – British medallists in Tokyo

Gal Yafai and Joe Choong led the way with golds as Great Britain added five medals to their haul on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Olympics.
Matt Walls and Ethan Hayter took track cycling silver in the Madison and there were bronze medals for Tom Daley in diving’s 10 metres platform and Josh Kerr in the men’s 1500 metres on the final night of athletics.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners after Saturday’s action at the Games.
Gold 19, Silver 20, Bronze 20. Total 59.
Gold
Day 15, Joe Choong, men’s modern pentathlon
Day 15, Ethan Hayter, Matt Walls, track cycling, men’s Madison.
Day 15, Josh Kerr, athletics, men’s 1500m.