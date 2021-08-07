Joe Choong and Gal Yafai are golden boys on day 15 – British medallists in Tokyo

UK SportPublished:

Matt Walls and Ethan Hayter claim silver and Tom Daley and Josh Kerr bag bronze medals.

Joe Choong and Gal Yafai are golden boys on day 15 – British medallists in Tokyo

Gal Yafai and Joe Choong led the way with golds as Great Britain added five medals to their haul on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Olympics.

Matt Walls and Ethan Hayter took track cycling silver in the Madison and there were bronze medals for Tom Daley in diving’s 10 metres platform and Josh Kerr in the men’s 1500 metres on the final night of athletics.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners after Saturday’s action at the Games.

Gold 19, Silver 20, Bronze 20. Total 59.

Gold

Day 15, Joe Choong, men’s modern pentathlon

Joe Choong crosses the finish line
Joe Choong completed a modern pentathlon double for Great Britain (Adam Davy/PA)
Galal Yafai celebrates winning gold against the Philippines' Carlo Paalam
Galal Yafai celebrates winning gold against the Philippines’ Carlo Paalam (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Fourteen
Great Britain’s Katie Archibald (left) and Laura Kenny on the podium with their gold medals after winning the women’s Madison at the Izu Velodrome.
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Fourteen
Great Britain’s Kate French wins gold in the Modern Pentathlon.
Matt Walls celebrates winning gold
Matt Walls, celebrates gold in track cycling’s men’s omnium (Danny Lawson/PA)
Ben Maher won gold with Explosion W in the Individual Jumping Final
Ben Maher wins gold with Explosion W in the individual showjumping final (Adam Davy/PA).
Great Britain's Hannah Mills, right, and Eilidh Mcintyre celebrate after winning the 470 women's gold medal
Great Britain’s Hannah Mills, right, and Eilidh Mcintyre celebrate after winning the 470 women’s gold medal (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Giles Scott celebrates winning gold
Giles Scott defended his Rio 2016 title (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell compete during the 49er men’s race
Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell secured gold (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Laura Collett in action
Laura Collett helped Great Britain to gold (Adam Davy/PA)
Max Whitlock in pommel action
Max Whitlock retained his pommel title (Mike Egerton/PA)
Charlotte Worthington won the first BMX freestyle event at the Games
Charlotte Worthington won the first BMX freestyle event at the Games (Mike Egerton/PA)
Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin and Kathleen Dawson delivered in the pool
Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin and Kathleen Dawson delivered in the pool (Adam Davy/PA)
Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee won the first Olympic mixed team relay
Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee won the first Olympic mixed team relay (Danny Lawson/PA)
Beth Shriever won Great Britain's first BMX racing gold
Beth Shriever won Great Britain’s first BMX racing gold (Danny Lawson/PA)
Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards and James Guy secured relay gold
Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards and James Guy secured relay gold (Adam Davy/PA)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Four
Tom Dean was a surprise winner of the men’s 200m freestyle (PA)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Adam Peaty retained his 100m breaststroke title (Adam Davy/PA)
Tokyo Olympics Mountain Bike Cycling
Tom Pidcock raced to mountain bike gold in Tokyo (Thibault Camus/AP)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Tom Daley ended his long wait for Olympic gold with partner Matty Lee (Adam Davy/PA)

Day 15, Ethan Hayter, Matt Walls, track cycling, men’s Madison.

Ethan Hayter and Matt Walls
Ethan Hayter and Matt Walls won Madison silver (Danny Lawson/PA)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Fourteen
Great Britain’s Laura Muir with the silver medal after the women’s 1500m final.
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Fourteen
Left to right, Great Britain’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Richard Kilty, CJ Ujah and Zharnel Hughes after winning silver in the men’s 4 x 100m relay.
Whittaker was disappointed to lose the final
Whittaker was disappointed to lose the final (Mike Egerton/PA)
Keely Hodgkinson celebrates her achievements
Keely Hodgkinson finished second in the 800 metres (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pat McCormack with his silver medal
Pat McCormack won silver in the ring (Adam Davy/PA)
Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens and Jason Kenny pose with their silver medals
Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens and Jason Kenny lost to Holland in the final (Danny Lawson/PA)
Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Neah Evans, Josie Knight and Elinor Barker show off their silver medals
Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Neah Evans, Josie Knight and Elinor Barker had to settle for silver (Danny Lawson/PA)
Anna Burnet and John Gimson in action
Anna Burnet and John Gimson claimed silver (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Emily Campbell in action
Emily Campbell secured Great Britain’s first women’s Olympic weightlifting medal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tom McEwen in action
Tom McEwen had a fine day in Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA)
It was silver for Luke Greenbank, Duncan Scott, James Guy and Adam Peaty
It was silver for Luke Greenbank, Duncan Scott, James Guy and Adam Peaty (Joe Giddens/PA)
Kye Whyte won silver on his BMX
Kye Whyte won silver on his BMX (Danny Lawson/PA)
Duncan Scott took silver in the 200m medley
Duncan Scott took silver in the 200m medley (Adam Davy/PA)
Mallory Franklin took silver
Mallory Franklin took silver (Joe Giddens/PA)
Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont celebrate their silver medal
Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont celebrate their silver medal (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Favourite Duncan Scott had to settle for second place in the men’s 200m freestyle
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Four
Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame a puncture to grab second place in the women’s triathlon (PA)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Alex Yee maintained Great Britain’s fine triathlon tradition (Martin Rickett/PA)
Lauren Williams kicks out
Lauren Williams, left, had to settle for silver (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Two
Bradly Sinden had to make do with taekwondo silver (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day 15, Josh Kerr, athletics, men’s 1500m.

Josh Kerr celebrates
Josh Kerr finished third in the men’s 1500m (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tom Daly mid-dive
Tom Daley added bronze to the gold he won earlier in the Games (Adam Davy/PA)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Fourteen
Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith Imani Lansiquot, Daryll Neita, and Asha Philip after winning the bronze medal in the women’s 4 x 100m relay.
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Fourteen
Great Britain’s Jack Carlin celebrates winning bronze  in the men’s sprint at the Izu Velodrome.
Great Britain’s Lily Owsley, Grace Balsdon and Hannah Martin celebrate winning bronze
Great Britain’s Lily Owsley, Grace Balsdon and Hannah Martin celebrate winning bronze (Adam Davy/PA)
Holly Bradshaw celebrates her bronze medal
Holly Bradshaw finished third in the women’s pole vault (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liam Heath failed to defend his Olympic title but took bronze
Liam Heath failed to defend his Olympic title but took bronze (Mike Egerton/PA)
Great Britain’s Frazer Clarke secured a place on the podium
Great Britain’s Frazer Clarke secured a place on the podium (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sky Brown became Team GB's youngest ever Olympic medallist
Sky Brown became Team GB’s youngest ever Olympic medallist (Adam Davy/PA)
Jack Laugher poses with his gold medal
Jack Laugher won a third Olympic medal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Declan Brooks bagged a bronze
Declan Brooks bagged a bronze (Mike Egerton/PA)
Karriss Artingstall, left, in action
Karriss Artingstall, left, took bronze home (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Emma Wilson celebrates
Emma Wilson won bronze (PA via DPA)
Bryony Page added a second Olympic medal of her career
Bryony Page added a second Olympic medal of her career (Mike Egerton/PA)
Luke Greenbank took bronze in the pool
Luke Greenbank took bronze in the pool (Joe Giddens/PA)
Great Britain men's eight celebrate on the podium
Great Britain men’s eight celebrate on the podium (Mike Egerton/PA)
Matt Coward-Holley claimed bronze on day six in the men's trap
Matt Coward-Holley claimed bronze on day six in the men’s trap (Mike Egerton/PA)
Charlotte Dujardin celebrates winning bronze
Charlotte Dujardin celebrates winning bronze (Danny Lawson/PA)
Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova celebrate
Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova won an unlikely medal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bianca Walkden shows off her bronze medal
Bianca Walkden finished third (Mike Egerton/PA)
Charlotte Dujardin in action
Charlotte Dujardin claimed a fifth Olympic medal (Friso Gentsch/PA)
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Two
Chelsie Giles won a surprise judo bronze (Danny Lawson/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News