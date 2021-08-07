Ayr hit back from two goals down to draw with Arbroath

Ayr capitalised on a missed penalty and fought back from two goals down to share the spoils in a 2-2 draw against Arbroath at Somerset Park.

Joel Nouble fired the visitors in front when he curled his effort into the top corner.

Michael McKenna doubled the away side’s advantage just before the half-hour mark when his cross from the left eluded the entire defence before landing in the back of the net.

Referee Colin Steven awarded a penalty for handball against Andy Murdoch but Nicky Low rattled his spot-kick against the crossbar to offer the home side a glimmer of hope.