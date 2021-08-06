On this day in 2006: Jenson Button takes first win of his Formula One career

The Englishman recovered from an engine penalty which left him way down the grid in 14th place at the Hungaroring to battle a sodden circuit.

Jenson Button finally won his first Formula One race at the 113th attempt with victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix on this day in 2006.

A helmeted Jenson Button sits in his Formula One car
Button won a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix to register his first Formula One victory at the 113th attempt (Tom Hevezi/PA)

In a chaotic race Button emerged unscathed after 70 mesmerising, manic laps which saw world championship rivals Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso both retire.

Button said: “It is great to get that first win after so long. It’s a great feeling for myself and the team.

“It is so good I don’t have to do those interviews any more – now I can say I have a win I will feel a lot better.”

