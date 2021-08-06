Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers puts support behind coronavirus vaccinations

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has expressed his belief that “the more people we can get vaccinated the better it is”.

Rodgers’ Foxes, the FA Cup winners, face Premier League champions Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday in the Community Shield as the new English season gets under way, with the first round of EFL fixtures also taking place.

The 2021-22 top-flight campaign then kicks off next Friday.

And when asked ahead of Saturday’s match if such talk was a concern for him and how much he would encourage players across the game to get vaccinated, Rodgers said: “It’s personal choice and it’s ultimately down to the individual.

“However, my own personal opinion would be that the more people we can get vaccinated the better it is, not just for football but for life in general.

“That’s me speaking to experts and medics. If you have the vaccinations then if the virus does come your way, then, on their medical advice, you should be in a better position to fight it.

“We would hope everyone can take the measures to be as safe as they possibly can, both in football and in social life.”