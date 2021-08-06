Laura Kenny grabs record fifth gold to become most successful GB female Olympian

Published:

The 29-year-old returned to the top step of the podium on Friday after dominating the first women’s Madison event in the history of the Games.

Laura Kenny won her fifth Olympic gold with an historic victory alongside Katie Archibald in the Madison at Tokyo 2020.

After settling for silver in the team pursuit, the first time Kenny had ever taken anything other than gold in an Olympic event, the 29-year-old returned to the top step of the podium after dominating the first women’s Madison event in the history of the Games.

It further extends Kenny’s status as Britain’s most successful female Olympian and she has become the first British woman to win gold at three Olympic Games. She now has six Olympics medals – the same number as equestrian’s Charlotte Dujardin.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at her gold medals to date.

Team Pursuit – London 2012

Laura Kenny, nee Trott, celebrated her first Olympic gold in the women’s team pursuit in 2012 (Tim Ireland/PA)

Omnium – London 2012

Trott powered to victory in the closing time trial to win omnium gold in London (Tim Ireland/PA)

Team Pursuit – Rio 2016

It was team pursuit gold once again in Rio (David Davies/PA)

Omnium – Rio 2016

Trott celebrated her omnium gold alongside husband-to-be Jason Kenny in Rio (David Davies/PA)

Madison – Tokyo 2020

Kenny and Katie Archibald celebrate winning gold in the women’s Madison final
Kenny and Katie Archibald celebrate winning gold in the women’s Madison final (Danny Lawson/PA)
