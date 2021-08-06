Laura and Jason Kenny race ahead in record books – the power couple in numbers

Laura Kenny will bring an 11th Olympic gold medal for her household back from Tokyo as she and husband Jason cemented their positions as Great Britain’s most successful competitors at the Games.
Madison success with Katie Archibald was Laura’s fifth Olympic title to Jason’s six, and with three silvers between them they top the ranks of their country’s female and male medallists respectively.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the pair’s achievements on the biggest stage.
Laura Kenny
That also made her the first British woman to win gold at three separate Games, after Jade Jones, Charlotte Dujardin and Helen Glover all missed the chance to do so. Kenny and Dujardin are now the only British women to win multiple medals at three straight Games.
Both women have won their fifth and sixth Olympic medals in Tokyo, Dujardin with bronze in both the individual and team dressage to go with three golds and a silver from the last two Games.
Jason Kenny
His team sprint silver broke the tie and took him alongside another fellow cyclist, Sir Bradley Wiggins, with eight total medals – he has six golds to Wiggins’ five, with the latter adding a silver and two bronze.
Jason finished only eighth in the individual sprint in Tokyo and will have one final chance for a ninth medal when he races in the keirin on Sunday, the same day as his wife’s omnium event.