Galal Yafai goes for flyweight boxing gold in the pick of Saturday’s action

Published:

Great Britain’s chances of wrapping up the Olympic track action with more medals rest in the hands of a number of outside bets.

Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympic Games brings further chances for Team GB to add to their medal tally.

Here the PA news agency looks at where those medals might come.

Boxing

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Thirteen
Galal Yafai bids for Britain’s first boxing gold on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)

Athletics

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Thirteen
Morgan Lake goes in the women’s high jump final (Joe Giddens/PA)

Cycling

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Thirteen
Matt Walls will team up with Ethan Hayter in the men’s madison (Danny Lawson/PA)

Modern pentathlon

Modern Pentathlon feature with Joe Choong
Joe Choong is well-placed to bring home more modern pentathlon success (David Davies/PA)

Diving

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Fourteen
Tom Daley qualified in fourth place for the semi-finals of the men’s 10m platform (Adam Davy/PA)

Equestrian

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Twelve
Ben Maher leads Great Britain’s quest for more equestrian glory (Adam Davy/PA)

Olympics action on TV

Athletics – Eurosport 1 0200, 1110, 2250; Basketball – Eurosport 2 0330, 0800; Beach Volleyball – Eurosport 2 0155; Boxing – Eurosport 1 0555; Canoeing – Eurosport 1 0215; Cycling – Eurosport 1 0835; Diving – Eurosport 1 0645; Equestrian – Eurosport 2 1045; Football – Eurosport 2 1330; Modern Pentathlon – Eurosport 2 1000; Volleyball – Eurosport 2 0530; Olympics Live 2020 – BBC One 0400, 0900, 1305; Olympic Breakfast 0600.

UK Sport

