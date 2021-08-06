Cycling and Modern Pentathlon GB golds on day 14 – British medallists in Tokyo

Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald in track cycling’s Madison and Kate French in modern pentathlon led the way with golds as Great Britain picked up seven medals on day 14 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Laura Muir and the men’s 4×100 metres relay squad added athletics silvers and there were bronze medals for the women’s hockey team, the women’s 4×100 relay and Jack Carlin at the velodrome in the men’s sprint.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners after Friday’s action at the Games.
Gold 18, Silver 20, Bronze 20. Total 58.
Gold
Day 14, Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald, track cycling, women’s Madison.
Day 14, Laura Muir, athletics, women’s 1500 metres.
Day 14, Asha Philip, Imani Lansiquot, Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, athletics, women’s 4x100m relay.