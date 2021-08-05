Where next for Lionel Messi as he prepares to leave Barcelona?

UK SportPublished:

Manchester City and Paris St Germain are among the possible destinations.

Lionel Messi’s stay at Barcelona appears to be over after the Spanish giants announced LaLiga regulations made it impossible for him to sign a new deal.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at where the Argentina playmaker could end up next.

Manchester City

Former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola (left) and Lionel Messi in training
Pep Guardiola (left) enjoyed success with Lionel Messi at Barcelona (Nick Potts/PA)

Paris St Germain

Neymar (right) embraces Lionel Messi
Could Neymar be set for a reunion with Lionel Messi in Paris? (Adam Davy/PA)

Major League Soccer

David Beckham celebrates during the MLS Cup Final for the Los Angeles Galaxy
David Beckham made a high-profile switch to the MLS after leaving Real Madrid in 2007 (PA Archive)

Newell’s Old Boys

Messi started out with the Rosario club when he was six years old and they continue to hold a special place in his heart. Sentiment, though, only pays for so much in football, and the chances of a switch back to his homeland appear slim, with Newell’s likely to struggle to meet Messi’s wage demands.

Barcelona

In their statement, which sent shock waves through the football world on Thursday evening, the Catalan giants were careful to stress both the club and player had reached an agreement for Messi to stay, but had been prevented from completing the contract extension “because of financial and structural obstacles” from LaLiga. Should, for whatever reason, those hurdles be overcome, then Messi could yet pull on the Barca number 10 shirt again this season.

