Where next for Lionel Messi as he prepares to leave Barcelona?

Lionel Messi’s stay at Barcelona appears to be over after the Spanish giants announced LaLiga regulations made it impossible for him to sign a new deal.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at where the Argentina playmaker could end up next.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola (left) enjoyed success with Lionel Messi at Barcelona (Nick Potts/PA)

Paris St Germain

Could Neymar be set for a reunion with Lionel Messi in Paris? (Adam Davy/PA)

Major League Soccer

David Beckham made a high-profile switch to the MLS after leaving Real Madrid in 2007 (PA Archive)

Newell’s Old Boys

Lionel Messi, who is currently in Rosario following Argentina's Copa América win, stopped his car to sign Newell's shirts as fans told him to "return to Newell's!" ??⚫️pic.twitter.com/KwmNQcEIH5 — Newell's Old Boys – English (@Newells_en) July 13, 2021

Messi started out with the Rosario club when he was six years old and they continue to hold a special place in his heart. Sentiment, though, only pays for so much in football, and the chances of a switch back to his homeland appear slim, with Newell’s likely to struggle to meet Messi’s wage demands.

Barcelona

LATEST NEWS | Leo #Messi will not continue with FC Barcelona — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 5, 2021