Where next for Lionel Messi as he prepares to leave Barcelona?

Lionel Messi’s stay at Barcelona appears to be over after the Spanish giants announced LaLiga regulations made it impossible for him to sign a new deal.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at where the Argentina playmaker could end up next.
Manchester City
Paris St Germain
Major League Soccer
Newell’s Old Boys
Messi started out with the Rosario club when he was six years old and they continue to hold a special place in his heart. Sentiment, though, only pays for so much in football, and the chances of a switch back to his homeland appear slim, with Newell’s likely to struggle to meet Messi’s wage demands.
Barcelona
In their statement, which sent shock waves through the football world on Thursday evening, the Catalan giants were careful to stress both the club and player had reached an agreement for Messi to stay, but had been prevented from completing the contract extension “because of financial and structural obstacles” from LaLiga. Should, for whatever reason, those hurdles be overcome, then Messi could yet pull on the Barca number 10 shirt again this season.