The key questions around the future of Lionel Messi

Barca are facing up to life without their Argentinian superstar.

Barcelona stunned the football world and sent suitors scurrying for their chequebooks when they announced that Lionel Messi would be leaving the club this summer.

The Spanish aristocrats have been unable to agree a deal with the 34-year-old Argentina international which will allow them to comply with LaLiga’s financial regulations, leading to a parting of the ways.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the issues behind a momentous decision.

How did it come to this?

We should perhaps not be too surprised. Messi signalled his intention to leave the Nou Camp last summer, believing he could do so on a free transfer under the terms of his existing contract. A 700million Euros – around £629million – buy-out clause prevented him from doing so, but the seeds were sown regardless of the club’s financial difficulties.

Are Barcelona really that badly off?

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi has spent more than 20 years at Barcelona (Nick Potts/PA)

How expensive is Messi?

Very. Reports suggest Messi’s basic salary amounts to 45million Euros, or £38.2million, and that he was willing to take a cut of more than 50 per cent to sign a new deal. Barca’s statement claims the two parties had reached an agreement, but that the LaLiga rules simply do not allow it to be completed.

Is the club’s announcement a bargaining ploy?

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi salary does not fit into the LaLiga financial rules (Peter Byrne/PA)

If not Barcelona, then where next for Messi?

Lionel Messi
Could Lionel Messi be heading for the Premier League (Owen Humphreys/PA)
