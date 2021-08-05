Sean Dickson century sets base for Durham’s victory over Lancashire

An unbeaten century from Sean Dickson and career-best performances with bat and ball from Luke Doneathy provided a winning platform for Durham to beat Lancashire by 87 runs in their Royal London Cup contest at Gosforth.

Dickson and Doneathy combined for a partnership of 156, lifting the hosts from 171 for six to a total of 327 from their 50 overs.

Dickson (103no) took centre stage as he scored his first List A century, although Doneathy more than played his part with a career-best knock of 69.

Rob Jones and Josh Bohannon notched in-vain half-centuries for Lancashire.

However, Doneathy was the visitors’ bane once more with the ball as he claimed four wickets to allow Durham to pick up their third win in five matches and lift them above Lancashire in Group A into second place.

A superb List A career-best 140 from Glamorgan opener Nick Selman proved in vain as the Group One match at Leicestershire was abandoned with no result.

The Australian-born batter was backed up by 67 from Billy Root as Glamorgan posted 277 for eight in 50 overs, the pair sharing a partnership of 123 for the

fourth wicket to set a competitive total after the early loss of New Zealand batter Hamish Rutherford for just a single.

George Rhodes claimed career-best figures of three for 44 with his off-spin and held three catches and Leicestershire, after winning the toss and giving their bowlers first use of a green-tinged pitch, would have fancied themselves at least to run the group leaders close.

But they were able to complete only one over of their innings before rain

arrived, and though a restart with a revised target of 257 from 43 overs was

proposed at one stage, more rain put paid to that and play was abandoned at

around five o’clock.

Surrey’s match against Somerset at the Kia Oval was also hit by bad weather.

The home side looked set to cruise to victory – having made 66 for no wicket after just eight overs in reply to Somerset’s 220 all out – before the rain stopped play for a final time.