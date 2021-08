Jack Grealish has become the most expensive player bought by a Premier League club after he signed for Manchester City in a deal worth a reported £100million.

The England midfielder made the switch from Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium to surpass Paul Pogba as the most expensive player in the English top flight.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the next five most expensive transfers.

Paul Pogba – Juventus to Manchester United, £89m

Paul Pogba was the most expensive player in the Premier League since 2016 (Oli Scarff/PA)

Harry Maguire – Leicester to Manchester United, £80m

Harry Maguire is the most expensive defender in the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA)

Romelu Lukaku – Everton to Manchester United, £75m

Romelu Lukaku stayed at Manchester United for two seasons (Martin Rickett/PA)

Virgil Van Dijk – Southampton to Liverpool, £75m

Virgil Van Dijk helped Liverpool win the Premier League and Champions League (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United, £73m