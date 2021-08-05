Matt Walls delivers day 13 highlight with omnium gold – GB medallists in Tokyo

Matt Walls delivered Great Britain’s first medal in the velodrome with gold in the men’s omnium on day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Holly Bradshaw became the first British athlete to win an Olympic Games pole vault medal when she claimed a bronze.
Liam Heath had set the ball rolling earlier in the day with a bronze in the men’s canoe sprint K1 200 metres.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners after Thursday’s action at the Games.
Gold 16, Silver 18, Bronze 17. Total 51.
Gold
Day 13, Matt Walls, men’s omnium
Day 12, Ben Whittaker, light-heavyweight
Day 13, Holly Bradshaw, women’s pole vault