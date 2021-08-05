Liam Heath wins Olympic bronze medal in K1 200m

Great Britain’s Liam Heath won a bronze medal in the men’s K1 200m at Sea Forest Waterway.
The 36-year-old defending Olympic champion clocked 35.202 seconds to finish third behind Hungary’s Sandor Totka, with Italian Manfredi Rizza taking silver.
Heath, who set an Olympic-best time of 33.985 seconds during Wednesday’s qualifying, took second in the opening semi-final to set up his medal assault.
And while he could not make it successive golds, it was Guildford-based Heath’s fourth Olympic medal following previous K2 sprint success at the Rio Games and London 2012.
Drawn in lane three, Heath delivered a consistent performance, but could not quite threaten the top two.
Totka and Rizza were separated by just 45-hundredths of a second, with Heath leading the charge behind them.