Laura Muir goes for gold as Dina Asher-Smith seeks team sprint solace on Friday

UK SportPublished:

Lauren Price can also book her place in the women’s middleweight boxing final.

Laura Muir goes for gold as Dina Asher-Smith seeks team sprint solace on Friday

Day 14 of the Tokyo Olympic Games brings further chances for Team GB to add to their medal tally.

Here the PA news agency looks at where those medals might come.

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith, whose hamstring problems meant she missed out on the individual 100m final and pulled out of the 200m completely, will hope to end a disappointing Games on a high in the team sprint event.

Jodie Williams lines up for Team GB in the women’s 400m final, while Andrew Butchart is the British representative in the men’s 5,000m final.

The men also compete in the heats of the 4x400m relay.

In total, eight athletics medal events take place on Friday, including the men’s 50km and women’s 20km race walks in Sapporo.

Boxing

Lauren Price is guaranteed a bronze but can upgrade to a minimum silver if she beats Nouchka Fontijn in the women’s middleweight semi-finals.

Cycling

Jack Carlin, right, was too good for Germany's Maximilian Levy in Thursday's quarter-final
Jack Carlin, right, was too good for Germany’s Maximilian Levy in Thursday’s quarter-final (Danny Lawson/PA)

Diving

Tom Daley will put down his knitting to go after a second medal of the Tokyo Games
Tom Daley will put down his knitting to go after a second medal of the Tokyo Games (Joe Giddens/PA)

Hockey

GB women can return from Tokyo with a bronze medal if they beat India on Friday
GB women can return from Tokyo with a bronze medal if they beat India on Friday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Modern pentathlon

Kate French will be aiming to secure a medal in the modern pentathlon
Kate French will be aiming to secure a medal in the modern pentathlon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News