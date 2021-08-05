Laura Muir goes for gold as Dina Asher-Smith seeks team sprint solace on Friday

Day 14 of the Tokyo Olympic Games brings further chances for Team GB to add to their medal tally.
Here the PA news agency looks at where those medals might come.
Athletics
Dina Asher-Smith, whose hamstring problems meant she missed out on the individual 100m final and pulled out of the 200m completely, will hope to end a disappointing Games on a high in the team sprint event.
Jodie Williams lines up for Team GB in the women’s 400m final, while Andrew Butchart is the British representative in the men’s 5,000m final.
The men also compete in the heats of the 4x400m relay.
In total, eight athletics medal events take place on Friday, including the men’s 50km and women’s 20km race walks in Sapporo.
Boxing
Lauren Price is guaranteed a bronze but can upgrade to a minimum silver if she beats Nouchka Fontijn in the women’s middleweight semi-finals.
Cycling
Diving
Hockey
Modern pentathlon