Laura Muir goes for gold as Dina Asher-Smith seeks team sprint solace on Friday

Day 14 of the Tokyo Olympic Games brings further chances for Team GB to add to their medal tally.

Here the PA news agency looks at where those medals might come.

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith, whose hamstring problems meant she missed out on the individual 100m final and pulled out of the 200m completely, will hope to end a disappointing Games on a high in the team sprint event.

Jodie Williams lines up for Team GB in the women’s 400m final, while Andrew Butchart is the British representative in the men’s 5,000m final.

The men also compete in the heats of the 4x400m relay.

In total, eight athletics medal events take place on Friday, including the men’s 50km and women’s 20km race walks in Sapporo.

Boxing

It’s some feeling securing an Olympic medal ??absolutely over the moon to get myself on that podium but I’m not stopping yet ??– Next stop Semi-Final against Netherlands ?? Friday 6th 06.00am UK time. –Thanks again for all your support, it’s so touching ❤️?????????#teamgb?? pic.twitter.com/Srg60SOiGE — Lauren Price (@LLPrice94) August 1, 2021

Lauren Price is guaranteed a bronze but can upgrade to a minimum silver if she beats Nouchka Fontijn in the women’s middleweight semi-finals.

Cycling

Jack Carlin, right, was too good for Germany’s Maximilian Levy in Thursday’s quarter-final (Danny Lawson/PA)

Diving

Tom Daley will put down his knitting to go after a second medal of the Tokyo Games (Joe Giddens/PA)

Hockey

GB women can return from Tokyo with a bronze medal if they beat India on Friday (Joe Giddens/PA)

Modern pentathlon