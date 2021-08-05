Jason Kenny finally deposed as men’s sprint champion after quarter-final exit

Jason Kenny bid farewell to the Olympic men’s sprint title he has held since London 2012 as he was beaten in the quarter-finals by Harrie Lavreysen at the Izu velodrome.

Kenny had earlier needed a repechage to get beyond the 1/8 finals after being beaten by Denis Dmitriev, but lived to fight another day as he saw off Azizulhasni Awang and Yuto Wakimoto – two riders he had already beaten in Wednesday’s round.

But it was only a temporary reprieve as the 33-year-old, now Britain’s most decorated Olympian after Tuesday’s team sprint silver, was beaten in the first two races of the best-of-three quarter-final round.

Jack Carlin had better luck than Jason Kenny in Izu (Danny Lawson/PA)

Instead he called team-mate Jack Carlin Britain’s best chance of getting a medal in the event, and the Scot duly advanced to the semis as he beat Germany’s Maximilian Levy 2-0.

Katy Marchant’s hopes in the women’s keirin were ended in cruel fashion as she was caught in a crash through no fault of her own in the quarter-finals.

Marchant, who looked strong in Wednesday’s opening races despite suffering one relegation, was taken out when Dutch rider Lauren Van Riessen appeared to clip a wheel in front and swung up the bank to take Marchant out of the race.

The Dutch rider received treatment at the track side before being taken away on a stretcher.

Great Britain’s Katy Marchant reacts after colliding with Netherlands’ Laurine Van Riessen (Danny Lawson/PA)

“My legs felt good, I felt I was coming at the right time. But I was in the wrong place at the wrong time I guess. That’s bike racing.

“I’m not really sure what happened. I was so focused on moving forward. I’m not sure if she clipped somebody’s wheel at the side or she fell but her wheels took out mine.”

The 28-year-old must now refocus ahead of the individual sprint, in which she took bronze in Rio five years ago, with the competition due to start on Friday.