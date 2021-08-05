Alastair Cook fears Jofra Archer’s elbow issue could affect his pace

Former England captain Alastair Cook says Jofra Archer’s latest elbow injury is a “game-changer” for the fast bowler’s career.

The 26-year-old has suffered a fresh stress fracture to his right elbow, ruling him out of the trip Down Under as well as the Twenty20 World Cup.

Archer was seen as vital to England’s chances of winning the urn back after his searing pace caused Australia problems in the 2019 series.

Cook fears there may be a lasting effect on Archer’s pace.

“Tim Bresnan was never the same bowler after his elbow injury – they’re so hard to get right. He lost that yard of pace and Jofra’s point of difference is that he can bowl genuinely quick. It’s a game-changer.

“The only thing now, though, is the advances in medical research and recovery of these injuries is better now. So if there is ever a chance, they can get it right.”

The bad news keeps on coming for England, who are up against it in the first Test against India, following news that Ben Stokes is taking an extended break from the game.

Jofra Archer was seen as integral to England’s chances of winning the Ashes (Mike Egerton/PA)

“For a while Chris Silverwood has been hoping and trying to get a squad of fast bowlers together.

“The history of the game tells you that fast bowlers win Ashes series in Australia.

“England don’t win many series Down Under, generally good quality fast bowlers win Ashes series and what Silverwood was hoping was to get a group of them together, of which Archer would be the spearhead.”

“Possibly, we shall wait and see. Fingers crossed that is not the case,” he said.

“He has gone on record as saying he wants to play Test cricket and play all formats.