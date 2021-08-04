Showjumping and sailing golds on day 12 – British medallists in Tokyo

Ben Maher jumped to another gold for Team GB after sailors Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre also stood on top of the podium.

Sky Brown made history by becoming Great Britain’s youngest ever medallist with skateboarding bronze, while boxers Ben Whittaker and Frazer Clarke won silver and bronze respectively.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners after Wednesday’s action at the Games.

Gold 15, Silver 18, Bronze 15. Total 45.

Gold

Day 12, Ben Maher, showjumping individual

Ben Maher won gold with Explosion W in the Individual Jumping Final (Adam Davy/PA)

Great Britain’s Hannah Mills, right, and Eilidh Mcintyre celebrate after winning the 470 women’s gold medal (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Giles Scott defended his Rio 2016 title (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell secured gold (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Laura Collett helped Great Britain to gold (Adam Davy/PA)

Max Whitlock retained his pommel title (Mike Egerton/PA)

Charlotte Worthington won the first BMX freestyle event at the Games (Mike Egerton/PA)

Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin and Kathleen Dawson delivered in the pool (Adam Davy/PA)

Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee won the first Olympic mixed team relay (Danny Lawson/PA)

Beth Shriever won Great Britain’s first BMX racing gold (Danny Lawson/PA)

Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards and James Guy secured relay gold (Adam Davy/PA)

Tom Dean was a surprise winner of the men’s 200m freestyle (PA)

Adam Peaty retained his 100m breaststroke title (Adam Davy/PA)

Tom Pidcock raced to mountain bike gold in Tokyo (Thibault Camus/AP)

Tom Daley ended his long wait for Olympic gold with partner Matty Lee (Adam Davy/PA)

Day 12, Ben Whittaker, light-heavyweight

Whittaker was disappointed to lose the final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Keely Hodgkinson finished second in the 800 metres (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pat McCormack won silver in the ring (Adam Davy/PA)

Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens and Jason Kenny lost to Holland in the final (Danny Lawson/PA)

Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Neah Evans, Josie Knight and Elinor Barker had to settle for silver (Danny Lawson/PA)

Anna Burnet and John Gimson claimed silver (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Emily Campbell secured Great Britain’s first women’s Olympic weightlifting medal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tom McEwen had a fine day in Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA)

It was silver for Luke Greenbank, Duncan Scott, James Guy and Adam Peaty (Joe Giddens/PA)

Kye Whyte won silver on his BMX (Danny Lawson/PA)

Duncan Scott took silver in the 200m medley (Adam Davy/PA)

Mallory Franklin took silver (Joe Giddens/PA)

Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont celebrate their silver medal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Favourite Duncan Scott had to settle for second place in the men’s 200m freestyle

Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame a puncture to grab second place in the women’s triathlon (PA)

Alex Yee maintained Great Britain’s fine triathlon tradition (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lauren Williams, left, had to settle for silver (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bradly Sinden had to make do with taekwondo silver (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day 12, Frazer Clarke, men’s super-heavyweight

Great Britain’s Frazer Clarke secured a place on the podium (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sky Brown became Team GB’s youngest ever Olympic medallist (Adam Davy/PA)

Jack Laugher won a third Olympic medal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Declan Brooks bagged a bronze (Mike Egerton/PA)

Karriss Artingstall, left, took bronze home (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Emma Wilson won bronze (PA via DPA)

Bryony Page added a second Olympic medal of her career (Mike Egerton/PA)

Luke Greenbank took bronze in the pool (Joe Giddens/PA)

Great Britain men’s eight celebrate on the podium (Mike Egerton/PA)

Matt Coward-Holley claimed bronze on day six in the men’s trap (Mike Egerton/PA)

Charlotte Dujardin celebrates winning bronze (Danny Lawson/PA)

Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova won an unlikely medal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bianca Walkden finished third (Mike Egerton/PA)

Charlotte Dujardin claimed a fifth Olympic medal (Friso Gentsch/PA)