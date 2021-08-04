More success for Team GB and divers inspire Milner – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK SportPublished:

Liam Gallagher questioned Jack Grealish’s reported price tag and Bukayo Saka was touched.

More success for Team GB and divers inspire Milner – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 4.

Olympics

More medals for Team GB.

Olympic champions run in the family ?

Mike McIntyre ? @McintyreEilidh #TeamGB pic.twitter.com/fPnJOBFq0H

— Team GB (@TeamGB) August 4, 2021

The best sailing team at Tokyo 2020.

Alice Dearing. Trailblazer.

Helen Glover returned home.

Simone Biles was grateful.

BMX Olympic champion Beth Shriever thanked her family before getting back on the grind.

Shot putter Scott Lincoln reflected on his first Olympic Games.

Football

James Milner was inspired by Team GB’s divers.

Bukayo Saka was touched.

Liam Gallagher questioned Jack Grealish’s reported price tag.

Kalvin Phillips sent a message.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was on target.

Cricket

Joe Root reached a career milestone.

KP loved the Barmy Army.

Golf

The views.

Boxing

Tyson Fury made a TV appearance.

Tennis

The All England Club recovered.

UK Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News