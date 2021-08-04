Inter Milan report Christian Eriksen ‘doing well’ after visit to training ground

Inter Milan have reported that Christian Eriksen is “in excellent physical and mental shape” following a visit to the club’s training complex.

Former Tottenham playmaker Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest whilst representing Denmark at Euro 2020.

The 29-year-old collapsed during the first half of his country’s group match against Finland in Copenhagen in June.

? | STATEMENT Christian Eriksen in Appiano: meeting with team-mates and update on condition ?https://t.co/RtYU5OatHU — Inter ??? (@Inter_en) August 4, 2021

He received emergency treatment on the field and later underwent a successful operation to have a heart-starter device fitted.

He had been recovering in Denmark but has now been able to visit his club in Italy.

A statement from Inter on Wednesday read: “This morning Christian Eriksen paid a visit to the Suning Training Centre in Appiano Gentile.

“The Danish midfielder met the club directors, the coach, team-mates and all of the staff present. Eriksen is doing well and is in excellent physical and mental shape.