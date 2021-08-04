Ben Whittaker settled for Olympic silver as, for the second day in a row, a British boxer came unstuck against a classy Cuban southpaw at the Kokugikan Arena.

Roniel Iglesias proved too classy for Pat McCormack in their men’s welterweight showpiece and, less than 24 hours on, Whittaker was powerless to stop Arlen Lopez charge to men’s light-heavyweight gold.

The taller Whittaker attempted to establish the range with his jab but was repeatedly beaten to the punch by his slick southpaw opponent, who won the first two rounds on four of the five judges’ scorecards.

It left Whittaker with a mountain to climb and, while he edged the final round, Lopez was crowned gold medallist after getting the nod on four of the cards.

The Black Country boxer?@BenGWhittaker takes the silver medal after losing the gold medal bout to Cuba's Arlen Lopez 4:1 ?#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/5fFyRKFglH — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Frazer Clarke’s bid to become the third successive Briton to reach the men’s super-heavyweight final was ended after he was stopped on cuts by top seed Bakhodir Jalolov.

Clarke was attempting to emulate Anthony Joshua at London 2012 and Joe Joyce at Rio 2016 but came into this contest with unhealed cuts above both eyes, sustained by headbutts in his disqualification win over Mourad Aliev.

He wobbled Jalolov with a bruising straight right in the second round, leading to a standing eight-count, but the Uzbekistani southpaw’s sensational movement and precision punching put him up on four of the five judges’ cards.