Today at the Games: Two golds and a silver in sailing for Team GB

Team GB added a further four medals to their Tokyo 2020 tally in Tuesday’s afternoon action with three at the sailing regatta and a bronze from diver Jack Laugher.

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell struck gold in the rescheduled men’s 49er class and Giles Scott retained his Finn class title soon afterwards.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet added a silver in the mixed Nacra 17 class before Laugher finished third in the three metre springboard final.

There are also plenty of additional medal hopes later on in what could become a Terrific Tuesday for Britain.

Here, the PA news agency breaks down everything you need to know about Tuesday’s action.

What’s happened so far?

Fletcher and Bithell went into the final medal race, where double points are awarded, in second, four points behind New Zealand’s Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, but victory for the Britons saw them claim the title. It is a first Olympic medal for Fletcher, who finished sixth with Alain Sign in the same class in Rio, while Bithell also took silver in the 470 class alongside Luke Patience at London 2012.

Scott made it two golds for Britain in an hour in the Finn class. He had a nine-point lead going into the final medal race but had to play catch-up after a poor start and crossed the line in fourth, which was just enough to keep him ahead of Hungary’s Zsombor Berecz. It is Britain’s sixth successive title in the boat dating back to Iain Percy’s success in Sydney 21 years ago.

Gimson and Burnet were guaranteed a medal going into the final race and finished safely in fifth to stay in second place behind Italians Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti.

Laugher, a silver medallist in the individual 3m springboard event in Rio five years ago, recovered from a disappointing display in the synchro earlier in the Games to claim a bronze. Xie Siyi took gold for China, with his compatriot Wang Zongyuan in silver.

Ed Clancy announced his withdrawal from Great Britain’s men’s team pursuit competition and his retirement from the GB cycling team due to an ongoing back and sciatica problem.

A disconsolate Adam Gemili suffered a hamstring injury in the men’s 200m heats (Martin Rickett/PA)

Norway’s Karsten Warholm shattered his own world record to win the men’s 400m hurdles, clocking 45.94 seconds, shaving almost a second off his previous world best of 46.70secs he set in Oslo at the start of July.

Jazmin Sawyers and Abigail Irozuru missed out on the medals in the long jump final as Germany’s Malaika Mihambo took gold. Sawyers finished eighth with a best jump of 6.80m while Irozuru came 11th with 6.51m.

London boxer Caroline Dubois has missed out on a medal, suffering a split decision defeat in her women’s lightweight quarter-final against Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee.

What’s still to come?

Guess who's back? ? With @Simone_Biles confirmed to be competing in the #Tokyo2020 women's balance beam final, we thought we should check out how she did last time round! Here's Simone securing her spot on the beam podium at Rio 2016! #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/lQzxSIFZa0 — Olympics (@Olympics) August 2, 2021

American gymnastics superstar Simone Biles, who has not competed since she withdrew early in the women’s team final last week, citing a desire to protect her mental health, is scheduled to feature in the beam final at around 9.50am.

The American has been named as the third of eight starters in the beam final, for which she qualified in seventh place last Sunday. Britain’s Joe Fraser, meanwhile, competes in the men’s parallel bars at 0900.

Laura Kenny, along with Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Josie Knight, will be gunning for a medal in the women’s team pursuit while husband Jason is in action in the men’s team sprint, with Ryan Owens and Jack Carlin.

Pat McCormack can win Britain’s first boxing gold of these Games as he takes on Cuba’s Roniel Iglesias in their 69kg final at 1105.

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah can complete a sprint double when she competes in the women’s 200m final, having already claimed gold over half the distance.

Social media moment