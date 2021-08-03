Team GB’s Ben Whittaker goes for boxing gold in Tokyo on Wednesday

Skateboarding makes its Olympic debut, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson starts her heptathlon campaign.

Team GB go in search of further Olympic medal glory on day 12 of the Tokyo Games on Wednesday.

Here the PA news agency picks out some of the highlights.

Skateboarding

Boxing

Ben Whittaker takes on Arlen Lopez of Cuba in the light-heavyweight gold medal match, while Frazer Clarke is guaranteed at least a bronze as he heads into a super-heavyweight semi-final against Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan.

Sailing

Great Britain’s Eilidh McIntyre and Hannah Mills, right, have secured a medal in the 470 class
Great Britain’s Eilidh McIntyre and Hannah Mills, right, have secured a medal in the 470 class (PA)

Athletics

Heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson is battling back from a serious injury
Heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson is battling back from a serious injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

Cycling

Katy Marchant is in action in the women's sprint
Katy Marchant is in action in the women’s sprint (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Equestrian

Harry Charles will line up alongside Great Britain team-mates Ben Maher and Scott Brash in Wednesday’s individual showjumping final after they all delivered qualification clear rounds.

Golf

Hockey

Great Britain's women's hockey team are one win away from guaranteeing a medal in Tokyo
Great Britain’s women’s hockey team are one win away from guaranteeing a medal in Tokyo (Joe Giddens/PA)

Marathon swimming

Alice Dearing competes in the women's 10km swimming
Alice Dearing competes in the women’s 10km swimming (PA)
  • Olympics Live - BBC1 0000, 0400, 0900, 2305.
  • Olympics Breakfast - BBC1 0600.
  • Athletics - Eurosport 1 0100, 0200, 1050.
  • Basketball - Eurosport 2 0515.
  • Boxing - Eurosport 2 0545.
  • Canoeing - Eurosport 2 0330.
  • Climbing - Eurosport 2 0930, 1320.
  • Cycling - Eurosport 1 0800.
  • Diving - Eurosport 2 0755.
  • Equestrian - Eurosport 2 1100.
