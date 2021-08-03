Team GB’s Ben Whittaker goes for boxing gold in Tokyo on Wednesday

Team GB go in search of further Olympic medal glory on day 12 of the Tokyo Games on Wednesday.
Here the PA news agency picks out some of the highlights.
Skateboarding
Boxing
Ben Whittaker takes on Arlen Lopez of Cuba in the light-heavyweight gold medal match, while Frazer Clarke is guaranteed at least a bronze as he heads into a super-heavyweight semi-final against Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan.
Sailing
Athletics
Cycling
Equestrian
Harry Charles will line up alongside Great Britain team-mates Ben Maher and Scott Brash in Wednesday’s individual showjumping final after they all delivered qualification clear rounds.