On this day in 2004: Paul Scholes retires from England duty

Paul Scholes announced his retirement from international football on this day in 2004.

The Manchester United midfielder, who had won 66 England caps, was just 29.

The surprise decision came weeks after England were knocked out of Euro 2004 at the quarter-final stage by Portugal on penalties.

Scholes scored 14 goals in 66 England appearances (John Giles/PA)

He was less effective in that position than in the more central one he played at United and his form in the build-up to the tournament had been criticised.

“This is a decision I have not taken lightly,” said Scholes, who had scored just one international goal in the previous three years. “I have been considering retiring from international football for a while.

Scholes was a key part of the side under Eriksson (right) but fitting him into the same team as the likes of Lampard (left) proved problematic (Phil Noble/PA)

“Euro 2004 was fantastic but afterwards I felt the time was right for myself and my family to make it my last England appearance.”

Scholes admitted years later it was a decision he regretted. In the latter part of his United career he played and excelled in a deeper position and that was a job he felt he could have done for the national side.

“I do regret leaving England so soon,” he said. “I went back to United and my football changed. I moved back and controlled games from midfield, sitting deep.