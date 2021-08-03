England paceman Jofra Archer to meet with specialists over ongoing elbow issue

England bowler Jofra Archer is set to meet with specialists as concerns grow over his comeback from an elbow operation.

The paceman underwent surgery in May in a bid to tackle a long-standing complaint in his right arm but his initial return to action with Sussex has raised further issues.

The 26-year-old sent down three overs in a Vitality Blast game against Kent and another six in a 50-over warm-up match against Oxfordshire but the PA news agency understands he is now set to meet with medical experts on Wednesday for further assessment.

Archer is a key part of the England side in all formats and has been inked in to play a central role in the Twenty20 World Cup and Ashes series this winter, though there must now be some question marks over whether such a workload is viable.

The elbow problem has previously hindered Archer, most notably ruining his tour of South Africa in 2019-20 and his 2021 Indian Premier League stint. While England head coach Chris Silverwood has previously talked about managing the seamer through his fitness problems, a long-term solution looks increasingly necessary.