Britain’s most successful Olympians Jason and Laura Kenny add to medal haul

Jason and Laura Kenny racked up further Olympic medal success at the Izu Velodrome on Tuesday.

Team GB’s golden couple had to settle for a silver medal each in the men’s sprint and women’s pursuit respectively.

In Jason’s case, the silver arguably makes him the most successful British male Olympian of all time. He sits level with Sir Bradley Wiggins on eight medals in all, but has six golds compared to Wiggins’ five and two silvers to Wiggins’ one.

Britain’s most decorated male Olympians (PA Graphic)

He managed a team sprint gold in Beijing 13 years ago and also an individual silver, before adding two further golds at London 2012 and three at Rio 2016.

Kenny reflected on reaching eight medals on Tuesday and told the BBC: “Every time you come back it just gets harder.

Britain’s most decorated female Olympians (PA Graphic)

Laura can eclipse Charlotte Dujardin as Britain’s most decorated female Olympian of all time at the Tokyo Games.

Her four golds are a record for a British woman and silver on Tuesday took her to five medals overall, one behind Dujardin whose equestrian medal count is three golds, one silver and two bronze.