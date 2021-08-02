Today at the Games: Sailing finals postponed as Team GB seek more gold

Great Britain will go in search of more gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Day 10.

There are strong hopes of success as the equestrian team and individual finals wrap up later on Monday, before attention switches to the Gymnastics Centre at the women’s floor final.

There had also been big hopes in the sailing – with Britain targeting medals in both the men’s and women’s skiff finals – but that will have to wait for Tuesday as poor conditions in Enoshima forced the postponement of the racing.

Here the PA news agency breaks down everything you need to know about Monday’s action.

What’s happened so far?

Laura Muir comfortably progressed into the 1500m semi-finals (Martin Rickett/PA)

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey are in the medal mix in the women’s 49er FX but racing never got going on Monday morning due to the winds being too light.

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell were also due to race in the men’s 49er class which will likewise shift to Tuesday’s schedule.

At the Olympic Stadium, Laura Muir eased into Wednesday’s semi-finals of the women’s 1500 metres as she took second place in her heat behind Canada’s Gabriela DeBues-Stafford.

The favourite, the Netherland’s Sifan Hassan, fell at the start of the final lap of her heat but overhauled the field to win. Team GB’s Katie Snowden also progressed but Revee Walcott-Nolan is out.

With Dina Asher-Smith not competing, Beth Dobbin ran a season’s best of 22.78 seconds to reach Monday evening’s semi-finals of the women’s 200m.

What’s still to come?

Oliver Townend will lead Great Britain’s hopes in equestrian (Friso Gentsch/PA)

World number one Oliver Townend, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen hold a huge lead of 17.9 penalties in the team event, while Townend also leads the individual race for gold with a sore of 23.60.

The action will begin with the team final at 0900 – an hour before twins Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova will be competing in the women’s floor final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

The women’s hockey team continue the defence of their Rio gold with a quarter-final against Spain at 1300.

Elsewhere, the track cycling begins in Izu with both the men’s and women’s team pursuit squads in qualifying – needing a top four finish to keep gold medal hopes alive.

Divers Jack Laugher, James Heatly and Oliver Dingley will begin competitive action in the men’s 3m individual springboard.

Weightlifter Emily Campbell is in the final of the women’s 87+ kilogram event, in which New Zealander Laurel Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at a Games.

Social media moment

Brief moment of shock in the women's 1500m heats! ?? @SifanHassan takes a tumble with 400m to go, kicks on the back straight to win her heat in 4:05.17. She's lining up in the 5000m final tonight.#Tokyo2020 #athletics — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 2, 2021