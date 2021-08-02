Simone Biles to make Tokyo Olympics return in women’s beam final on Tuesday

Simone Biles will make a dramatic return to the Tokyo Olympics when she competes in the women’s beam final on Tuesday, USA Gymnastics has confirmed.

Biles has not competed since she withdrew early in the women’s team final last week, citing a desire to protect her mental health.

Afflicted by a phenomenon known as the ‘twisties’ – essentially a temporary struggle with spatial awareness – Biles pulled out of the first three of the four individual finals for which she had qualified.

We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both! — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 2, 2021

However, she has been named as the third of eight starters in the beam final, for which she qualified in seventh place last Sunday.

USA Gymnastics tweeted: “We are so excited to confirm that you will see two US athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee and Simone Biles!!”

Biles arrived at the Games with the expectation of equalling or even surpassing her historic quadruple gold medal haul from Rio in 2016.

Simone Biles will compete in the beam final on Tuesday (Danny Lawson/PA)

Biles later confirmed she had pulled out due to ‘twisting’, explaining in a social media quote: “It has never transferred to bars and beam for me. This time it’s literally in every event which sucks.

“(You) literally cannot tell up from down. It’s the craziest feeling ever, not having an inch of control over your body.”

Biles won Olympic bronze on the beam at Rio 2016, to go with four golds from other events at those Games.

She has three gold and two bronze medals from World Championship beam competitions, most recently gold in 2019.

One of Biles' four eponymous skills is on beam, a double salto backward dismount with double twist. Its difficulty rating of H is the highest of any beam element, though Biles and others insist it remains undervalued.