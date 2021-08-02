Harry Kane’s future and the return of fans – 5 Premier League talking points

Manchester United have also spent big in a bit to challenge rivals City.

The new Premier League season is around the corner and it promises to be another drama-filled season.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the talking points ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Harry Kane’s future

Time for a United title challenge?

Having been handed a new contract by Manchester United over the summer, the pressure will be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to deliver a title challenge this season. United briefly flirted with Manchester City at the top of the table last season before falling away, but they will be expected to provide a much more credible challenge this time. They have again invested heavily in their squad, with the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane adding to a group already rich in quality. City will again be frontrunners, Chelsea will look to build on their stunning Champions League success, while Liverpool – with Virgil Van Dijk back fit – should present more of a challenge than they did last season.

The newbies

Patrick Vieira is back in the Premier League as manager of Crystal Palace
Patrick Vieira is back in the Premier League as manager of Crystal Palace (Morgan Harlow/PA)

An end to Var-cical offside calls?

VAR has had a revamp ahead of the new season
VAR has had a revamp ahead of the new season (Glyn Kirk/PA)

Fans are back

Games being played behind closed doors look set to be a thing of the past
Games being played behind closed doors look set to be a thing of the past (Adrian Dennis/PA)
