Harry Kane’s future and the return of fans – 5 Premier League talking points

Harry Kane’s future

Time for a United title challenge?

Having been handed a new contract by Manchester United over the summer, the pressure will be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to deliver a title challenge this season. United briefly flirted with Manchester City at the top of the table last season before falling away, but they will be expected to provide a much more credible challenge this time. They have again invested heavily in their squad, with the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane adding to a group already rich in quality. City will again be frontrunners, Chelsea will look to build on their stunning Champions League success, while Liverpool – with Virgil Van Dijk back fit – should present more of a challenge than they did last season.