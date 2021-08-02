Simone Biles returns and GB go for gold on land and in water in Tokyo on Tuesday

US gymnast Simone Biles is due to return to action.

Great Britain will be going for gold on more than one front on Tuesday, on land and in the water.

However, it is Simone Biles’ return to action which is likely to capture the attention of the world’s media.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what stands out on day 11 in Tokyo.

Athletics

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson (left) in action during the third semi final of the Women’s 800 metres at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo
Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson, left, in action during the third semi-final of the Women’s 800 metres (Martin Rickett/PA)

Gymnastics

American superstar Simone Biles’ withdrawal from three of the four individual finals for which she had qualified to protect her mental health sent shockwaves through the sport. The 24-year-old had been tipped to equal, if not improve upon, her four golds in Rio, but has not competed since she pulled out of the women’s team final last week. However, USA Gymnastics has confirmed she will take part in the beam final.

Cycling

Great Britain’s Jason Kenny will hope to add to his tally of six Olympic gold medals in the team sprint
Great Britain’s Jason Kenny will hope to add to his tally of six Olympic gold medals in the team sprint (Tim Goode/PA)

Boxing

Diving

Great Britain’s Daniel Goodfellow and Jack Laugher finished seventh in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard final
Great Britain’s Daniel Goodfellow and Jack Laugher finished seventh in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sailing

Great Britain’s Giles Scott is defending the Olympic title he won in Rio
Great Britain’s Giles Scott is defending the Olympic title he won in Rio (Martin Rickett/PA)
