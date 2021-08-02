Simone Biles returns and GB go for gold on land and in water in Tokyo on Tuesday

Great Britain will be going for gold on more than one front on Tuesday, on land and in the water.
However, it is Simone Biles’ return to action which is likely to capture the attention of the world’s media.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what stands out on day 11 in Tokyo.
Athletics
Gymnastics
American superstar Simone Biles’ withdrawal from three of the four individual finals for which she had qualified to protect her mental health sent shockwaves through the sport. The 24-year-old had been tipped to equal, if not improve upon, her four golds in Rio, but has not competed since she pulled out of the women’s team final last week. However, USA Gymnastics has confirmed she will take part in the beam final.