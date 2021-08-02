Football rumours: City to drop Harry Kane pursuit if Jack Grealish signs

What the papers say

Manchester City will reportedly give up on the possibility of signing Harry Kane if England team-mate Jack Grealish ends up at Manchester City. The Premier League champions have been silent since reports emerged on Friday that they had made a £100million offer for the Aston Villa playmaker and captain, 25, with the Manchester Evening News claiming the move’s success would see them abandon their efforts to sign Tottenham striker Kane.

Everton boss Rafael Benitez’s plans for the coming campaign apparently do not include Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez. The Liverpool Echo reports the 30-year-old has been told he is free to find a new home, with Rodriguez Everton’s highest earner since arriving on a free transfer from Real Madrid in September.

Adama Troare may be heading for a reunion with his former boss at Wolves (Peter Powell/PA)

RB Leipzig’s Ademola Lookman could help strengthen Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace squad. The Sun reports the side want to bring the 23-year-old English winger to Selhurst Park on a season-long loan, though he is also being monitored by Burnley and Watford following last season’s spell at Fulham.

Social media round-up

Todd Cantwell could follow his former teammate Emiliano Buendia to the Midlands #AVFChttps://t.co/Uu3JCX6nK0 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 2, 2021

Arsenal handed boost in Manuel Locatelli pursuit as transfer rivals 'unable to meet asking price' https://t.co/uwvf7llD3r pic.twitter.com/gr71iTfbcE — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) August 1, 2021

