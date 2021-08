Fans’ wait for live football almost over as clubs prepare for Premier League

For many fans it has been a long 17 months since they were last able to watch live football – but the wait is almost over.

There was plenty to enjoy in the Premier League last season, not least the brilliance of champions Manchester City and individual players such as Harry Kane, Mason Mount and Kevin De Bruyne.

Yet there was something missing as, for almost the entire campaign, matches were played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester City were too strong for the rest of the competition last season (Dave Thompson/PA)

That, for many, will make 2021-22 the most eagerly-anticipated season for some time, regardless of how the teams are shaping up.

When each side’s prospects are considered, however, few may look beyond City retaining their title.

City have been consistently linked with Tottenham captain Harry Kane (Richard Heathcote/PA)

Yet nothing is certain and it has actually been a bumpy summer for the champions. Despite all the speculation, there have been no additions to the squad yet and, due to the impact of Covid-19 and the need to rest players after Euro 2020, they have had little meaningful pre-season game time.

Should that manifest itself in another sluggish opening, there are rivals better equipped to take advantage this time around.

Chelsea will hope to follow up their Champions League success (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea enjoyed a resurgence under Thomas Tuchel in the second half of the season, capped by their memorable Champions League win. Much improved defensively, they will expect to launch a stronger challenge, while Manchester United, after some impressive summer recruitment, will hope to be back among the front-runners.

FA Cup winners Leicester and West Ham will hope to continue their progress and push for the top four but questions remain over the strength of Arsenal and Tottenham.

Nuno Espirito Santo is the new manager at Spurs (Nigel French/PA)

Leeds could kick on after an impressive first season back in the top flight and Aston Villa will look to maintain the improvement they showed last term. Breaking into the top half would be an achievement for Newcastle.