Emily Campbell hopes to inspire youngsters to follow their dreams

Emily Campbell strode onto the Olympic stage in Tokyo and delivered two lifts that landed Great Britain a first women’s weightlifting medal and set the kind of example she hopes will inspire countless young girls to have the courage to follow their dreams.

Having first picked up a bar-bell five years ago as a means to add strength for her athletics career, Campbell’s unconventional journey culminated in claiming silver in the women’s +68kg event behind China’s 21-year-old Li Wenwen, who won with a cumulative Olympic record total of 320kg.

Fourth after the snatch element of the event, Campbell seized her chance when South Korean rival Seon Mi Lee failed at 155kg kg in her last of three attempts at the clean-and-jerk.

Emily Campbell is Britain’s first female weightlifting medallist (Martin Rickett/PA)

Campbell, who won European gold in Moscow earlier this year, said: “I have definitely proved to anybody that if you put your mind to something you can achieve it.

“I first picked up a bar-bell five years ago and now I’m an Olympic medallist. It’s wild and surreal and it’ll probably take me a long time to get my head around it.

Campbell’s remarkable performance came amid unprecedented media interest in the appearance of New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard, the first transgender athlete to appear in the Games, who exited prematurely after failing to register a lift in the snatch.

A failure on her second lift of 122kg did not bode well but she lifted it at the second time of asking, and went on to excel in the clean-and-jerk with the second highest score behind Li, who won by 37kg and with seemingly plenty more to spare.

Emily Campbell said she hopes her success will inspire future generations (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I can’t imagine what they will be doing right now – they will be going absolutely nuts,” laughed Campbell.

“Every time I go down to the local market they give me free fruit and veg, the cobbler sorts out my boots for me, they raise money for me – they do all sorts of events.