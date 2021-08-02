5 of the summer’s top Premier League signings

The Premier League train rolls back into town on Friday, August 13 when new boys Brentford host Arsenal.
While the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact on the finances of top-flight clubs, plenty of expenditure has occurred this summer.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five of the most notable signings made so far.
Raphael Varane (Manchester United)
The four-time Champions League winner could be a steal at a reported £34million rising to £42million given his experience and class. Manchester United have been in need of a centre-back to partner Harry Maguire for some time and have not only snapped up a serial winner but at the age of 28 there is still room for the France international to grow.
Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)
Boubakary Soumare (Leicester)
Demarai Gray (Everton)
Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)
A sum of £73million is a lot to part with for a 21-year-old, but the former Manchester City trainee has proven his credentials in the Bundesliga. Sancho flourished with Borussia Dortmund and has shown not only does he possess the tricks and flicks, but he can score with regularity too and will link up with several England team-mates at Old Trafford.