5 of the summer’s top Premier League signings

The Premier League train rolls back into town on Friday, August 13 when new boys Brentford host Arsenal.

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact on the finances of top-flight clubs, plenty of expenditure has occurred this summer.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five of the most notable signings made so far.

Raphael Varane (Manchester United)

???????, ???? ? We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of @RaphaelVarane to United! ?⚪️⚫️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2021

The four-time Champions League winner could be a steal at a reported £34million rising to £42million given his experience and class. Manchester United have been in need of a centre-back to partner Harry Maguire for some time and have not only snapped up a serial winner but at the age of 28 there is still room for the France international to grow.

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

Boubakary Soumare (Leicester)

Boubakary Soumare joined Leicester for a £17million fee (Tim Goode/PA)

Demarai Gray (Everton)

Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)