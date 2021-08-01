Max Whitlock and Charlotte Worthington strike gold – British medallists in Tokyo

Max Whitlock defended his gymnastics pommel title and Charlotte Worthington dazzled in her BMX freestyle cycling final to give Great Britain two golds on day nine of the Olympic Games.

Adam Peaty, Luke Greenbank, James Guy and Duncan Scott took 4x100m medley silver to give Team GB’s swimmers a record eight medals in Tokyo.

And Declan Brooks added BMX freestyle bronze to Worthington’s gold to take Great Britain’s tally to 32 medals, already surpassing the total medal haul at the Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 Games.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners after Sunday’s action at the Olympics.

Gold 10, Silver 10, Bronze 12. Total 32.

Gold

Day nine, Max Whitlock, men’s pommel.

Max Whitlock retained his pommel title (Mike Egerton/PA)

Charlotte Worthington won the first BMX freestyle event at the Games (Mike Egerton/PA)

Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin and Kathleen Dawson delivered in the pool (Adam Davy/PA)

Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee won the first Olympic mixed team relay (Danny Lawson/PA)

Beth Shriever won Great Britain’s first BMX racing gold (Danny Lawson/PA)

Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards and James Guy secured relay gold (Adam Davy/PA)

Tom Dean was a surprise winner of the men’s 200m freestyle

Adam Peaty retained his 100m breaststroke title (Adam Davy/PA)

Tom Pidcock raced to mountain bike gold in Tokyo (Thibault Camus/AP)

Tom Daley ended his long wait for Olympic gold with partner Matty Lee (Adam Davy/PA)

Day nine, men’s 4x100metres medley relay

It was silver for Luke Greenbank, Duncan Scott, James Guy and Adam Peaty (Joe Giddens/PA)

Kye Whyte won silver on his BMX (Danny Lawson/PA)

Duncan Scott took silver in the 200m medley (Adam Davy/PA)

Mallory Franklin took silver (Joe Giddens/PA)

Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont celebrate their silver medal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Favourite Duncan Scott had to settle for second place in the men’s 200m freestyle

Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame a puncture to grab second place in the women’s triathlon (PA)

Alex Yee maintained Great Britain’s fine triathlon tradition (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lauren Williams, left, had to settle for silver (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bradly Sinden settled for taekwondo silver (Mike Egerton/PA)

Day nine, Declan Brooks, men’s BMX freestyle

Declan Brooks bagged a bronze (Mike Egerton/PA)

Karriss Artingstall, left, took gold home (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Emma Wilson won bronze (PA via DPA)

Bryony Page added a second Olympic medal of her career (Mike Egerton/PA)

Luke Greenbank took bronze in the pool (Joe Giddens/PA)

Great Britain men’s eight celebrate on the podium (Mike Egerton/PA)

Matt Coward-Holley claimed bronze on day six in the men’s trap (Mike Egerton/PA)

Charlotte Dujardin celebrates winning bronze (Danny Lawson/PA)

Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova and Jessica Gadirova won an unlikely medal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bianca Walkden finished third (Mike Egerton/PA)

Charlotte Dujardin claimed a fifth Olympic medal (Friso Gentsch/PA)