Max Whitlock and Charlotte Worthington strike gold – British medallists in Tokyo

Max Whitlock defended his gymnastics pommel title and Charlotte Worthington dazzled in her BMX freestyle cycling final to give Great Britain two golds on day nine of the Olympic Games.
Adam Peaty, Luke Greenbank, James Guy and Duncan Scott took 4x100m medley silver to give Team GB’s swimmers a record eight medals in Tokyo.
And Declan Brooks added BMX freestyle bronze to Worthington’s gold to take Great Britain’s tally to 32 medals, already surpassing the total medal haul at the Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 Games.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners after Sunday’s action at the Olympics.
Gold 10, Silver 10, Bronze 12. Total 32.
Gold
Day nine, Max Whitlock, men’s pommel.
Day nine, men’s 4x100metres medley relay
Day nine, Declan Brooks, men’s BMX freestyle