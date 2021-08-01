Lions full-back Stuart Hogg denies biting South Africa’s Willie Le Roux

UK SportPublished:

Footage and stills of the incident have been circulated on social media.

Lions full-back Stuart Hogg denies biting South Africa’s Willie Le Roux

British and Irish Lions full-back Stuart Hogg denies biting Willie Le Roux in Saturday’s 27-9 defeat by South Africa.

Hogg’s head made contact with the left arm of Le Roux when tempers flared in the second half of a fractious second Test at Cape Town Stadium.

Footage and stills of the incident have been circulated on social media, but the Scotland captain rejects claims that he bit his opposite number.

Clips of the incident involving Willie le Roux have gone viral on social media
Clips of the incident involving Willie Le Roux have gone viral on social media (Steve Haag/PA)

“I would never bite an opponent and I am annoyed and upset by this unsubstantiated accusation. I’ve always been proud of playing rugby in the spirit of the game.

“Respect to the Springboks for their deserved win yesterday. The squad is hurting after last night’s defeat, but it’s all to play for next week. It’s going to be a cup final and everyone’s going to be up for it.”

UK Sport

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News