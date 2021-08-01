Lamont Marcell Jacobs grabs shock 100 metres gold for Italy

Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs claimed a stunning victory to take the Olympic 100m title.

The Texas-born sprinter clocked 9.80 seconds in Tokyo on Sunday to finish ahead of the USA’s Fred Kerley and Canada’s Andre De Grasse.

Jacobs became the first man to win the 100m other than Usain Bolt since

Justin Gatlin in 2004.

Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes (left) is disqualified from the men’s 100m final for a false start.

Yohan Blake missed out on the final and, with no Bolt, there were no Jamaicans in the last eight for the first time since Sydney 2000.

The 31-year-old, the joint second fastest man in the world, then insisted it would be his last Games.

“It’s definitely my last Olympics. You know track is not easy. I won’t be ungrateful. I’ve gained a lot,” he said.

Hughes stormed to win his semi-final in 9.98s, the first time he had run sub-10 seconds this year.

Hughes impressed in the 100m semi-finals. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Reece Prescod was disqualified from the first semi-final for a false start while CJ Ujah finished fifth in 10.11s to bow out.

“To be honest it’s just my fault, I’m not going to shy away from it, not going to blame anything, or make an excuse for it,” said Prescod.

“I’m a professional athlete. I shouldn’t have false started – I was amped up, I was really, really amped up.

Great Britain’s Reece Prescod was disqualified for a false start. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tom Gale came 11th in the high jump final, with the title shared by Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi.

An appeal for Daniel Rowden was being considered following the 800m semi-final after claims he was impeded. The 23-year-old missed out on the final along with Elliot Giles.

Sisters Tiffany Porter and Cindy Sember missed out on the 100m hurdles final after coming fifth and seventh respectively in the semi-finals.

Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas won the triple jump and set a huge new world record of 15.67m.

Earlier, Abigail Irozuru qualified for Tuesday’s long jump final after a season’s best of 6.75m.

She is joined by Jazmin Sawyers, who finished in the top 12 after jumping 6.62m, although Lorraine Ugen failed to progress with a jump of 6.05m.