Kyle Sinckler could be facing a lengthy ban after he was cited for biting in the British and Irish Lions’ second Test defeat by South Africa on Saturday.

The incident is alleged to have taken place during a ruck in the 64th minute of the 27-9 loss at Cape Town Stadium.

Sinckler, who has a chequered disciplinary record, will be hit with a minimum 12-week ban if the citing is upheld by Tuesday’s disciplinary hearing.