Duncan Scott has become the first British athlete to win four medals at a single Olympics.

The Scot won gold in the men’s 4×200 metres relay and silver in the 200m freestyle, 200m individual medley and 4×100 metres medley relay.

A number of British Olympians have won a hat-trick of gongs at one Games this century and, here, the PA news agency looks at those the 24-year-old has leapfrogged with his feat at Tokyo 2020.