Today at the Olympics: Team GB double up with triathlon and swimming relay golds

Great Britain enjoyed double relay gold on day eight of the Tokyo Olympics as they delivered in two events new to the Games.

After Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Alex Yee and Jess Learmonth triumphed in the first mixed relay triathlon, it was over to the Aquatics Centre where Adam Peaty, Kathleen Dawson, James Guy and Anna Hopkin won the inaugural mixed 4×100 metres medley relay final in a world record time.

There was another medal on the water as Emma Wilson claimed bronze in the women’s windsurfer RS:X.

Emma Wilson took an Olympic medal (Bernat Armangue/AP)

What’s happened so far?

Alex Yee, Georgia Taylor-Brown Jess Learmonth and Jonny Brownlee took gold (Danny Lawson/PA)



Completed it. That was Brownlee’s verdict on the Olympics as he completed his set of medals, adding gold to the bronze he took in London and his silver from Rio. After a fine first leg from Learmonth, Brownlee powered Britain into a lead before Taylor-Brown and Yee finished the job. There was then further mixed relay success in the pool as Peaty and co helped Britain to a fourth gold of these Games, and seventh overall, to match the previous Olympic record achieved in London in 1908. In the pool, the British quartet finished the relay in a time of three minutes 37.58 seconds, taking 0.83 seconds off the mark China set last year. On the water, Wilson Wilson started the double-point medal race in second place but she was overtaken by Charline Picon of France, who won the race to nudge into second position overall, with China’s Lu Yunxiu taking gold. BMX freestyle made its Olympic debut, though there was nothing more than running order riding on Saturday’s session, in which Britain’s Charlotte Worthington posted the fourth highest score in the women’s event and Declan Brooks was seventh in the men’s.

What’s coming up?

All eyes will be on Dina Asher-Smith this afternoon (Martin Rickett/PA)



All eyes will be on the Olympic Stadium tonight as Dina Asher-Smith continues her bid to become the first British woman to win Olympic sprint gold. After cruising through the heats, Asher-Smith faces a semi-final at 11.15 to earn passage to the final at 13.50. Windsurfer Tom Squires is in the mix in the men’s RS:X event. Later on, Karriss Artingstall faces Japan’s Sena Irie in the semi-finals of the women’s featherweight boxing. After a 26-19 loss to France ended their gold medal hopes in the women’s rugby sevens, Britain will go for bronze against Fiji at 9.30.

Doping positive

Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare is out of the Games after testing positive for human growth hormone. Okagbare, an Olympic medallist in the long jump, was due to be in the same 100m semi-final as Asher-Smith, but on Saturday morning the Athletics Integrity Unit announced a provisional ban for the 32-year-old following an out-of-competition test on July 19.