Three Olympics, three golds, eight medals – a look at GB’s triathlon dominance

Great Britain’s success in Olympic triathlon has continued in Tokyo with three medals, including gold as the mixed relay made its Games debut.

Britain is now the most successful nation in the 21-year history of the sport at the Olympics with eight medals, all won at the last three Games.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the triathlon medal rush.

London 2012

Alistair (left) and Jonny Brownlee hold up their Olympic medals (Mike Egerton/PA)

His young brother Jonny clinched bronze behind Javier Gomez of Spain but there was disappointment in the women’s race, where Helen Jenkins was compromised by injury and finished fifth.

Rio 2016

More medals for the brothers, this time gold and silver (Mike Egerton/PA)

This time Jonny took silver behind him, with the brothers in a race of their own, while Vicky Holland claimed the first triathlon medal for a British woman by taking bronze.

Tokyo 2020

Alex Yee, Georgia Taylor-Brown Jess Learmonth and Jonny Brownlee took gold in Tokyo (Danny Lawson/PA)

That was matched by 27-year-old Georgia Taylor-Brown, who recovered from a leg injury to take the start-line and also suffered a puncture but outran everyone except Bermudian Flora Duffy.