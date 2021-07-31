Great Britain take medley relay gold to match best Olympic swimming medal haul

COMMMEEEE OOONNN!!!! ?⏱️?

A new ????? ?????? (3⃣:3⃣7⃣.5⃣8⃣) for @Dawson_Kathleen, @adam_peaty, @Jimbob95goon and @annahopkin to take the Mixed 4×100 Medley Olympic title! ?

Credit due also to @freyaandersonn for her role in the heats ? #TeamGB pic.twitter.com/p4oDH9sgcn

— British Swimming (@britishswimming) July 31, 2021